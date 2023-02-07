SJVN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.67 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 551.67 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 550.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.98 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 232.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 553.79 crore in December 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 442.37 crore in December 2021.

SJVN EPS has increased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.

