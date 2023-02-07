English
    SJVN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 551.67 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SJVN are:

    Net Sales at Rs 551.67 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 550.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 290.98 crore in December 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 232.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 553.79 crore in December 2022 up 25.19% from Rs. 442.37 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations551.67880.74550.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations551.67880.74550.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost69.7473.6278.03
    Depreciation103.16105.32102.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.1990.9287.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax278.58610.88283.11
    Other Income172.0540.5256.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax450.63651.40340.06
    Interest116.93116.5737.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax333.70534.83302.33
    Exceptional Items16.8147.34-4.86
    P/L Before Tax350.51582.17297.47
    Tax59.53131.1064.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities290.98451.07232.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period290.98451.07232.67
    Equity Share Capital3,929.803,929.803,929.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----9,651.56
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.150.59
    Diluted EPS0.741.150.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.741.150.59
    Diluted EPS0.741.150.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
