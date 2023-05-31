English
    Signet Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Signet Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore in March 2023 up 0.44% from Rs. 311.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2023 up 58.69% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in March 2023 up 21.3% from Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2022.

    Signet Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2022.

    Signet Ind shares closed at 39.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 2.62% over the last 12 months.

    Signet Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.52263.39311.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.52263.39311.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.37128.40145.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods118.5677.76131.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.656.60-9.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.476.697.29
    Depreciation2.322.322.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.0524.8018.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1016.8215.41
    Other Income1.160.580.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2617.4015.65
    Interest12.0010.3511.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.267.064.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.267.064.13
    Tax2.741.881.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.525.182.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.525.182.85
    Equity Share Capital29.4429.4429.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.630.84
    Diluted EPS1.411.630.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.411.630.84
    Diluted EPS1.411.630.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

