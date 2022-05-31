Signet Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.14 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.14 crore in March 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 274.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022 down 52.12% from Rs. 5.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2022 down 2.2% from Rs. 18.19 crore in March 2021.

Signet Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in March 2021.

Signet Ind shares closed at 38.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -28.46% over the last 12 months.