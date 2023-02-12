Shivom Investme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Shivom Investme EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Read More

Shivom Investme shares closed at 0.47 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.97% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.