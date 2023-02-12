English
    Shivom Investme Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 50% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shivom Investment & Consultancy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Shivom Investment & Consultancy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.130.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.130.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost----0.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.010.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.120.03
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.130.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.130.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.130.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.130.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.130.03
    Equity Share Capital69.9569.9569.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.01
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.020.00
    Diluted EPS0.010.020.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited