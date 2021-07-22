Shanthi Gears Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 66.97 crore, up 166.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.97 crore in June 2021 up 166.49% from Rs. 25.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2021 up 339.66% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.09 crore in June 2021 up 672.76% from Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2020.

Shanthi Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2020.

Shanthi Gears shares closed at 144.45 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.63% returns over the last 6 months and 71.05% over the last 12 months.