Servotech Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore, up 53.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore in December 2021 up 53.83% from Rs. 24.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021 up 4.73% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021 up 29.56% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

Servotech Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2020.

Servotech Power shares closed at 99.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 329.74% returns over the last 6 months