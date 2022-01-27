Scan Steels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 259.83 crore, up 27.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.83 crore in December 2021 up 27.71% from Rs. 203.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2021 down 66.68% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2021 down 60.24% from Rs. 18.46 crore in December 2020.

Scan Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2020.

Scan Steels shares closed at 42.00 on January 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.41% returns over the last 6 months and 105.38% over the last 12 months.