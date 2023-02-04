SBC Exports Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore, down 14.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore in December 2022 down 14.9% from Rs. 56.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 23.55% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 down 9.67% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

SBC Exports EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in December 2021.

