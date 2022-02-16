Satvahana Ispat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.40 crore, up 35.13% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sathavahana Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.40 crore in December 2021 up 35.13% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.70 crore in December 2021 down 28.39% from Rs. 67.53 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021 up 188.89% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2020.
Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 3.60 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)
|Sathavahana Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.40
|6.80
|5.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.40
|6.80
|5.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.17
|0.94
|3.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|2.83
|2.11
|Depreciation
|10.14
|10.26
|10.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.71
|4.71
|2.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.90
|-11.93
|-13.91
|Other Income
|0.64
|2.99
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.26
|-8.95
|-13.73
|Interest
|79.44
|75.91
|53.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.70
|-84.86
|-67.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-86.70
|-84.86
|-67.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-86.70
|-84.86
|-67.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-86.70
|-84.86
|-67.53
|Equity Share Capital
|50.90
|50.90
|50.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.03
|-16.67
|-13.27
|Diluted EPS
|-17.03
|-16.67
|-13.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-17.03
|-16.67
|-13.27
|Diluted EPS
|-17.03
|-16.67
|-13.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited