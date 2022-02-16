Satvahana Ispat Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.40 crore, up 35.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.40 crore in December 2021 up 35.13% from Rs. 5.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 86.70 crore in December 2021 down 28.39% from Rs. 67.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021 up 188.89% from Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2020.

Satvahana Ispat shares closed at 3.60 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)