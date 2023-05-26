Sat Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.43 crore, up 164.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.43 crore in March 2023 up 164.86% from Rs. 11.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 down 64.88% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 45.77% from Rs. 2.84 crore in March 2022.

Sat Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Sat Ind shares closed at 78.23 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.71% returns over the last 6 months and 101.36% over the last 12 months.