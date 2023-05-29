Sarda Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,076.27 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,076.27 crore in March 2023 up 1.72% from Rs. 1,058.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.24 crore in March 2023 down 43.19% from Rs. 213.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.63 crore in March 2023 down 38.42% from Rs. 385.89 crore in March 2022.

Sarda Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 59.20 in March 2022.

Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,134.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.95% returns over the last 6 months and 26.79% over the last 12 months.