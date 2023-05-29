English
    Sarda Energy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,076.27 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarda Energy and Minerals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,076.27 crore in March 2023 up 1.72% from Rs. 1,058.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.24 crore in March 2023 down 43.19% from Rs. 213.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 237.63 crore in March 2023 down 38.42% from Rs. 385.89 crore in March 2022.

    Sarda Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 59.20 in March 2022.

    Sarda Energy shares closed at 1,134.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.95% returns over the last 6 months and 26.79% over the last 12 months.

    Sarda Energy and Minerals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,076.05908.041,051.09
    Other Operating Income0.22--7.03
    Total Income From Operations1,076.27908.041,058.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials632.83648.89599.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.6037.0441.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.92-136.37-59.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.9131.2836.08
    Depreciation45.2945.0046.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses121.96131.6989.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.76150.51305.04
    Other Income23.5843.5034.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax192.34194.01339.41
    Interest27.6032.9444.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.74161.07294.78
    Exceptional Items-----4.26
    P/L Before Tax164.74161.07290.52
    Tax49.2330.3585.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.51130.72204.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.51130.72204.69
    Minority Interest6.330.156.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.60-0.512.26
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates121.24130.36213.41
    Equity Share Capital35.2435.2436.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.4136.9959.20
    Diluted EPS34.4136.9959.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.4136.9959.20
    Diluted EPS34.4136.9959.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
