Sandesh Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.02 crore, up 55.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.02 crore in June 2022 up 55.07% from Rs. 52.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.13 crore in June 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 20.63 crore in June 2021.

Sandesh EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.77 in June 2021.

Sandesh shares closed at 817.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.75% over the last 12 months.