S V Global Mill Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for S V Global Mill are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in September 2022 up 5.88% from Rs. 1.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 175.31% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.
S V Global Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.
S V Global Mill shares closed at 57.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.08% over the last 12 months.
|S V Global Mill
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.73
|1.80
|1.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.73
|1.80
|1.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.27
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.00
|1.27
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.17
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.20
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.20
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.41
|0.20
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|-0.03
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|-0.03
|-0.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.19
|-0.03
|-0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|9.04
|9.04
|9.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|-0.02
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited