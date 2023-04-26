English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost till 30th April.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RS Software Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore, up 182.61% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RS Software (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.25 crore in March 2023 up 182.61% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2023 up 114.02% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 up 187.8% from Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2022.

    RS Software EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2022.

    RS Software shares closed at 31.00 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.18% returns over the last 6 months and -6.91% over the last 12 months.

    RS Software (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.258.374.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.258.374.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.34----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.575.234.63
    Depreciation1.360.920.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.072.992.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.91-0.77-4.24
    Other Income0.250.090.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.16-0.68-3.82
    Interest0.22--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.94-0.68-3.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.94-0.68-3.82
    Tax----3.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.94-0.68-7.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.94-0.68-7.57
    Minority Interest0.100.130.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.04-0.55-7.40
    Equity Share Capital12.8512.8512.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.21-3.39
    Diluted EPS0.38-0.21-3.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-0.21-3.39
    Diluted EPS0.38-0.21-3.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RS Software #RS Software (India)
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 09:44 am