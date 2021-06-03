RPP Infra Proj Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 188.82 crore, up 9.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.82 crore in March 2021 up 9.22% from Rs. 172.88 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021 up 3.96% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.62 crore in March 2021 down 0.6% from Rs. 16.72 crore in March 2020.

RPP Infra Proj EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2020.

RPP Infra Proj shares closed at 66.25 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)