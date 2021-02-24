Rollatainers Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore, down 56.8% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.67 crore in December 2020 down 56.8% from Rs. 38.58 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2020 down 133.78% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2020 down 61.81% from Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2019.
Rollatainers shares closed at 3.30 on February 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.76% returns over the last 6 months and 112.90% over the last 12 months.
|Rollatainers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.67
|15.74
|36.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.67
|15.74
|36.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.99
|9.66
|19.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.35
|-0.96
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.15
|3.67
|7.00
|Depreciation
|6.11
|6.24
|6.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.40
|4.73
|8.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.32
|-7.60
|-4.33
|Other Income
|1.81
|3.08
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.51
|-4.52
|-3.65
|Interest
|2.69
|2.56
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.20
|-7.08
|-5.01
|Exceptional Items
|0.05
|-0.19
|0.06
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.15
|-7.27
|-4.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.15
|-7.27
|-4.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.15
|-7.27
|-4.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.24
|-0.31
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.39
|-7.59
|-4.95
|Equity Share Capital
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.29
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|--
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.29
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|--
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited