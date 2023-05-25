English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Revathi CP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.65 crore, up 58.83% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:Net Sales at Rs 56.65 crore in March 2023 up 58.83% from Rs. 35.67 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2023 up 62.85% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 47.06% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2022.
    Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 34.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.95 in March 2022.Revathi CP shares closed at 1,403.10 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.58% returns over the last 6 months and 132.28% over the last 12 months.
    Revathi CP Equipment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.6522.3435.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.6522.3435.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.3010.8310.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.651.412.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.31-0.982.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.033.913.29
    Depreciation0.260.260.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.574.627.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.162.299.43
    Other Income0.871.991.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.024.2810.85
    Interest1.170.991.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.863.299.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.863.299.58
    Tax4.401.383.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.461.916.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.461.916.42
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.116.2420.95
    Diluted EPS34.116.2420.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.116.2420.95
    Diluted EPS34.116.2420.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Revathi CP #Revathi CP Equipment
    first published: May 25, 2023 02:11 pm