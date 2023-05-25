Revathi CP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.65 crore, up 58.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Revathi CP Equipment are:Net Sales at Rs 56.65 crore in March 2023 up 58.83% from Rs. 35.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2023 up 62.85% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2023 up 47.06% from Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2022.
Revathi CP EPS has increased to Rs. 34.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.95 in March 2022.
|Revathi CP shares closed at 1,403.10 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.58% returns over the last 6 months and 132.28% over the last 12 months.
|Revathi CP Equipment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.65
|22.34
|35.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.65
|22.34
|35.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.30
|10.83
|10.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.65
|1.41
|2.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.31
|-0.98
|2.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.03
|3.91
|3.29
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.26
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.57
|4.62
|7.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.16
|2.29
|9.43
|Other Income
|0.87
|1.99
|1.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.02
|4.28
|10.85
|Interest
|1.17
|0.99
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.86
|3.29
|9.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.86
|3.29
|9.58
|Tax
|4.40
|1.38
|3.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.46
|1.91
|6.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.46
|1.91
|6.42
|Equity Share Capital
|3.07
|3.07
|3.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.11
|6.24
|20.95
|Diluted EPS
|34.11
|6.24
|20.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.11
|6.24
|20.95
|Diluted EPS
|34.11
|6.24
|20.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited