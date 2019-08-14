App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Volkswagen to go compact for easy access in India

Volkswagen’s (VW) dealer partners will open dozens of small stores called ‘pop-up stores’ that would be one-tenth the size of a regular showroom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen will reduce its dealer count, erect compact showrooms in hinterlands and increase touchpoints to make the German auto brand more accessible to Indians.

Volkswagen’s (VW) dealer partners will open dozens of small stores called ‘pop-up stores’ that would be one-tenth the size of a regular showroom. The size of such stores would typically range between 2,000 sq ft-3,000 sq ft as against a regular showroom measuring 25,000 sq ft-30,000 sq ft.

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to know more about the German automaker’s latest strategy.

Watch video for more.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 04:38 pm

