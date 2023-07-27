REC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,959.20 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10,689.49 9,994.55 9,373.78 Other Operating Income 269.71 118.72 86.12 Total Income From Operations 10,959.20 10,113.27 9,459.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 48.30 25.19 75.41 Depreciation 5.78 6.25 5.89 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 58.01 -319.65 504.50 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 90.38 103.61 566.47 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,756.73 10,297.87 8,307.63 Other Income 5.06 10.69 8.61 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,761.79 10,308.56 8,316.24 Interest 7,049.84 6,497.34 5,376.69 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,711.95 3,811.22 2,939.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3,711.95 3,811.22 2,939.55 Tax 751.22 810.31 492.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,960.73 3,000.91 2,447.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,960.73 3,000.91 2,447.26 Equity Share Capital 2,633.22 2,633.22 1,974.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.24 11.27 12.39 Diluted EPS 11.24 11.27 12.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.24 11.27 12.39 Diluted EPS 11.24 11.27 12.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited