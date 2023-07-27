English
    REC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10,959.20 crore, up 15.85% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for REC are:Net Sales at Rs 10,959.20 crore in June 2023 up 15.85% from Rs. 9,459.90 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,960.73 crore in June 2023 up 20.98% from Rs. 2,447.26 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,767.57 crore in June 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 8,322.13 crore in June 2022.
    REC EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.39 in June 2022.REC shares closed at 173.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 84.96% over the last 12 months.
    REC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,689.499,994.559,373.78
    Other Operating Income269.71118.7286.12
    Total Income From Operations10,959.2010,113.279,459.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.3025.1975.41
    Depreciation5.786.255.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies58.01-319.65504.50
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.38103.61566.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,756.7310,297.878,307.63
    Other Income5.0610.698.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,761.7910,308.568,316.24
    Interest7,049.846,497.345,376.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,711.953,811.222,939.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,711.953,811.222,939.55
    Tax751.22810.31492.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,960.733,000.912,447.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,960.733,000.912,447.26
    Equity Share Capital2,633.222,633.221,974.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2411.2712.39
    Diluted EPS11.2411.2712.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2411.2712.39
    Diluted EPS11.2411.2712.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

