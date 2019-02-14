Real Strips Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.03 crore, up 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.03 crore in December 2018 up 17.76% from Rs. 27.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2018 up 107.65% from Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2018 up 133.84% from Rs. 17.79 crore in December 2017.

Real Strips EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 31.34 in December 2017.

Real Strips shares closed at 14.20 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 55.53% over the last 12 months.