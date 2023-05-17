Ramco System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.22 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.22 crore in March 2023 up 1.86% from Rs. 123.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.57 crore in March 2023 down 72.75% from Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2023 down 271.18% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022.

Ramco System shares closed at 226.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.