    Ramco System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.22 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.22 crore in March 2023 up 1.86% from Rs. 123.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.57 crore in March 2023 down 72.75% from Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2023 down 271.18% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022.

    Ramco System shares closed at 226.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.

    Ramco System
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.22127.50123.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.22127.50123.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.460.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.9489.9072.49
    Depreciation20.3520.7818.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.7965.7461.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-56.14-49.37-29.15
    Other Income2.051.241.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.09-48.13-27.82
    Interest2.893.311.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.97-51.44-29.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-56.97-51.44-29.15
    Tax-11.56-1.14-2.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.42-50.30-26.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.42-50.30-26.55
    Minority Interest-0.160.020.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02--0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-45.57-50.27-26.38
    Equity Share Capital35.2630.8530.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.45-16.31-8.58
    Diluted EPS-14.45-16.31-8.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.45-16.31-8.58
    Diluted EPS-14.45-16.31-8.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

