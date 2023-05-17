Ramco System Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.22 crore, up 1.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ramco System are:
Net Sales at Rs 126.22 crore in March 2023 up 1.86% from Rs. 123.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.57 crore in March 2023 down 72.75% from Rs. 26.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2023 down 271.18% from Rs. 9.09 crore in March 2022.
Ramco System shares closed at 226.05 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.52% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.
|Ramco System
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|126.22
|127.50
|123.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|126.22
|127.50
|123.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.27
|0.46
|0.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|84.94
|89.90
|72.49
|Depreciation
|20.35
|20.78
|18.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.79
|65.74
|61.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-56.14
|-49.37
|-29.15
|Other Income
|2.05
|1.24
|1.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.09
|-48.13
|-27.82
|Interest
|2.89
|3.31
|1.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.97
|-51.44
|-29.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.97
|-51.44
|-29.15
|Tax
|-11.56
|-1.14
|-2.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.42
|-50.30
|-26.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.42
|-50.30
|-26.55
|Minority Interest
|-0.16
|0.02
|0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|--
|0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-45.57
|-50.27
|-26.38
|Equity Share Capital
|35.26
|30.85
|30.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.45
|-16.31
|-8.58
|Diluted EPS
|-14.45
|-16.31
|-8.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.45
|-16.31
|-8.58
|Diluted EPS
|-14.45
|-16.31
|-8.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited