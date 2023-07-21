Rajratan Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore, down 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore in June 2023 down 18.92% from Rs. 251.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2023 down 64.01% from Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in June 2023 down 51.18% from Rs. 54.12 crore in June 2022.

Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.80 in June 2022.

Rajratan Global shares closed at 828.80 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 2.14% over the last 12 months.