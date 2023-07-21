English
    Rajratan Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore, down 18.92% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajratan Global Wire are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore in June 2023 down 18.92% from Rs. 251.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.43 crore in June 2023 down 64.01% from Rs. 34.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.42 crore in June 2023 down 51.18% from Rs. 54.12 crore in June 2022.

    Rajratan Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.80 in June 2022.

    Rajratan Global shares closed at 828.80 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 2.14% over the last 12 months.

    Rajratan Global Wire
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.85219.43251.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.85219.43251.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.53136.07158.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.636.40-10.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.088.679.24
    Depreciation4.174.864.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.7534.5040.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9528.9348.43
    Other Income1.300.841.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2529.7749.84
    Interest5.293.984.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9625.7945.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9625.7945.71
    Tax4.535.5211.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.4320.2734.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.4320.2734.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.4320.2734.54
    Equity Share Capital10.1510.1510.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.453.996.80
    Diluted EPS2.453.996.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.453.996.80
    Diluted EPS2.453.996.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

