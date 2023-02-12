Raideep Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore, up 7.99% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raideep Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 8.38 crore in December 2022 up 7.99% from Rs. 7.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 54.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Raideep Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.
|Raideep Industr shares closed at 10.00 on February 02, 2017 (BSE)
|Raideep Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.38
|5.82
|7.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.38
|5.82
|7.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.16
|6.16
|4.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.28
|-0.35
|3.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.07
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.09
|-0.10
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.18
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.09
|0.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.08
|0.06
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|0.06
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.11
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.11
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.11
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.11
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited