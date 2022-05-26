Punj Comm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore, down 64.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 64.41% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2022 down 52.59% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 down 56.19% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

Punj Comm shares closed at 36.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.22% returns over the last 6 months and 69.27% over the last 12 months.