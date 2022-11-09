Punit Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 3215.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 up 3215.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 1553.85% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 up 1200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Punit Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in September 2021.

Punit Comm shares closed at 8.54 on October 10, 2022 (BSE)