PSP Projects Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 509.56 crore, up 47.59% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 509.56 727.41 345.24 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 509.56 727.41 345.24 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 202.36 227.16 103.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.29 -1.16 -1.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 28.19 25.70 21.79 Depreciation 11.85 2.38 8.72 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 223.66 408.06 174.28 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.80 65.27 38.38 Other Income 5.70 6.66 5.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.50 71.94 44.00 Interest 9.08 9.19 5.59 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.42 62.75 38.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 49.42 62.75 38.41 Tax 12.70 16.44 9.92 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.72 46.31 28.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.72 46.31 28.49 Equity Share Capital 36.00 36.00 36.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.20 12.86 7.91 Diluted EPS 10.20 12.86 7.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.20 12.86 7.91 Diluted EPS 10.20 12.86 7.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited