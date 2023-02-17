Prozone Intu Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore, up 134.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.17 crore in December 2022 up 134.73% from Rs. 26.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2022 up 812.43% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.49 crore in December 2022 up 84.8% from Rs. 17.04 crore in December 2021.

Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 25.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.61% returns over the last 6 months and -8.17% over the last 12 months.