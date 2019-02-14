Prozone Intu Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 33.92 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.92 crore in December 2018 up 20.17% from Rs. 28.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 up 123.89% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.42 crore in December 2018 up 30.31% from Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2017.

Prozone Intu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

Prozone Intu shares closed at 26.85 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.35% returns over the last 6 months and -55.95% over the last 12 months.