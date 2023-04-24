Prime Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 50.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in March 2023 up 50.27% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2023 up 763.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2023 up 1881.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Prime Sec shares closed at 110.95 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 5.57% over the last 12 months.