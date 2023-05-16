English
    Premier Explo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.32 crore, down 13.45% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Premier Explosives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.32 crore in March 2023 down 13.45% from Rs. 60.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 up 98.32% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 up 47.41% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

    Premier Explo EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

    Premier Explo shares closed at 430.75 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.68% returns over the last 6 months and 32.87% over the last 12 months.

    Premier Explosives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.3237.3060.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.3237.3060.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.3023.3428.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.810.460.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.12-15.194.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.3913.2711.42
    Depreciation2.472.582.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.8310.7310.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.642.112.67
    Other Income0.130.780.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.772.903.33
    Interest2.802.222.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.960.681.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.960.681.34
    Tax0.630.110.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.340.581.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.340.581.18
    Equity Share Capital10.7510.7510.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.170.541.10
    Diluted EPS2.170.541.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.170.541.10
    Diluted EPS2.170.541.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 10:57 pm