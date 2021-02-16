Prabhat Dairy Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore, down 52.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.36 crore in December 2020 down 52.02% from Rs. 192.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in December 2020 up 26.89% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2020 up 1.87% from Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2019.

Prabhat Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2019.

Prabhat Dairy shares closed at 72.95 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.82% returns over the last 6 months and -11.25% over the last 12 months.