    PowerGrid InvIT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.93 crore, down 6.32% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.93 crore in December 2022 down 6.32% from Rs. 274.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.90 crore in December 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 272.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.21 crore in December 2022 down 6.28% from Rs. 273.38 crore in December 2021.

    Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.93274.77274.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.93274.77274.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.421,187.552.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax254.51-912.79271.95
    Other Income1.701.201.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax256.21-911.59273.38
    Interest11.5810.29--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax244.63-921.87273.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax244.63-921.87273.38
    Tax0.730.510.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities243.90-922.39272.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period243.90-922.39272.77
    Equity Share Capital909.99909.99909.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.68-10.143.00
    Diluted EPS2.68-10.143.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.68-10.14--
    Diluted EPS2.68-10.143.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited