    Polycab India Q1: Slump in commodity prices to impact near-term growth

    Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India posted a strong revenue growth in Q1 FY23 on a yearly (YoY) basis. Though the headline numbers appear robust, market internals suggest that the volatility in metal prices is hampering business momentum

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    July 21, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
    Rows of colored high end data cables are seen feeding into computer servers inside a comms room at a office in London, U.K., on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. Vodafone Group Plc will ask telecommunications regulator Ofcom to guarantee that U.K. wireless carriers, which rely on BT's fiber network to transmit voice and data traffic across the country, are treated fairly when BT sets prices and connects their broadcasting towers. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Wires and cables manufacturer Polycab India has posted a strong revenue growth in Q1 FY23 on a yearly (YoY) basis. Though the headline numbers appear robust, market internals suggest that the volatility in metal prices is hampering business momentum. The management has indicated that demand has tapered towards end June, which should continue in Q2 as well. Polycab India result snapshot (image) Due to falling commodity prices, Polycab saw soft demand in June. Even then, the company managed to grow its...

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil trade's become a game of musical chairs

      Jul 20, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HUL’s trump card, light turns amber on Ambuja Cements, The Green Pivot, economy in a sweet spot and more

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Hoping for a recession in the West

      Jul 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      It could just be what the doctor ordered, as recessionary conditions in the US will cool down oil prices, spelling better times for the Indian economy

