Pokarna Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.91 crore, down 41.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.91 crore in December 2022 down 41.19% from Rs. 191.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2022 down 92.22% from Rs. 33.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.67 crore in December 2022 down 60.09% from Rs. 61.81 crore in December 2021.

Pokarna EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in December 2021.

Pokarna shares closed at 363.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.89% returns over the last 6 months and -49.00% over the last 12 months.