PNB Gilts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.54 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 262.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 up 199.12% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.25 crore in December 2022 up 118.66% from Rs. 120.39 crore in December 2021.

PNB Gilts EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

