    PNB Gilts Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.54 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 296.54 crore in December 2022 up 12.97% from Rs. 262.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2022 up 199.12% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.25 crore in December 2022 up 118.66% from Rs. 120.39 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations296.54339.48262.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations296.54339.48262.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.631.183.12
    Depreciation0.330.310.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7083.62140.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.88254.38119.06
    Other Income0.041.041.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax262.92255.42120.10
    Interest251.38254.73136.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.540.69-16.08
    Exceptional Items--0.00-0.06
    P/L Before Tax11.540.69-16.14
    Tax5.448.54-9.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.09-7.86-6.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.09-7.86-6.15
    Equity Share Capital180.01180.01180.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.34-0.44-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.34-0.44-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.34-0.44-0.34
    Diluted EPS0.34-0.44-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
