    Pitti Engineeri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.79 crore, down 6.68% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.79 crore in June 2023 down 6.68% from Rs. 310.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.97 crore in June 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2023 up 20.52% from Rs. 35.97 crore in June 2022.

    Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2022.

    Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 485.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.43% over the last 12 months.

    Pitti Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.79247.50310.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.79247.50310.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials186.41171.25239.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.54-2.27-8.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8820.3721.39
    Depreciation13.1612.7610.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5417.6022.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2727.8025.17
    Other Income0.9315.810.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1943.6125.69
    Interest11.619.9310.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.5833.6814.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.5833.6814.99
    Tax4.628.853.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.9724.8411.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.9724.8411.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.9724.8411.70
    Equity Share Capital16.0316.0316.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.367.753.65
    Diluted EPS4.367.753.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.367.753.65
    Diluted EPS4.367.753.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

