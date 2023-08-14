Pitti Engineeri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.79 crore, down 6.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.79 crore in June 2023 down 6.68% from Rs. 310.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.97 crore in June 2023 up 19.35% from Rs. 11.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2023 up 20.52% from Rs. 35.97 crore in June 2022.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.65 in June 2022.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 485.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.11% returns over the last 6 months and 51.43% over the last 12 months.