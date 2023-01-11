Pidilite Industries Q3 PAT seen up 5.2% YoY to Rs. 378 cr: Sharekhan

Pidilite Industries: Pidilite Industries Q2 profit declines 11% YoY to Rs 332.4 crore dented by weak operating performance. Revenue rises 14.6%. The company recorded a 11.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 332.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, dented by weak operating performance. Profit and operating income missed analysts' estimates, while revenue was in line with estimates. Revenue at Rs 3,011.2 crore for the quarter increased by 14.6% compared to year-ago period. EBITDA fell 9.1% to Rs 500 crore and margin declined by 430 bps to 16.6% YoY in Q2FY23.

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs. 378 crore up 5.2% year-on-year (up 11.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,066 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 116 percent Y-o-Y (up 150 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 18.1 crore.

