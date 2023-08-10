Pennar Inds Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.89 crore, up 6.99% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 748.89 668.43 699.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 748.89 668.43 699.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 492.53 412.72 501.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.43 10.74 12.10 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.26 -18.43 -67.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 80.52 81.84 69.57 Depreciation 16.42 17.26 15.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 141.74 113.18 139.33 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.51 51.12 29.23 Other Income 11.79 2.38 11.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.30 53.50 40.25 Interest 27.85 22.87 21.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.45 30.63 18.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 29.45 30.63 18.74 Tax 7.64 6.78 4.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.81 23.85 14.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.81 23.85 14.08 Minority Interest -- -0.51 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.81 23.34 14.08 Equity Share Capital 67.47 67.47 70.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.62 1.75 1.00 Diluted EPS 1.62 1.75 1.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.62 1.75 1.00 Diluted EPS 1.62 1.75 1.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited