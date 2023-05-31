Peninsula Land Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.24 crore, up 52.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.24 crore in March 2023 up 52.31% from Rs. 95.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.61 crore in March 2023 up 198.01% from Rs. 53.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.86 crore in March 2023 up 2.38% from Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2022.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 17.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.61% returns over the last 6 months and 64.06% over the last 12 months.