    Peninsula Land Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.24 crore, up 52.31% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.24 crore in March 2023 up 52.31% from Rs. 95.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.61 crore in March 2023 up 198.01% from Rs. 53.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.86 crore in March 2023 up 2.38% from Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2022.

    Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 1.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.92 in March 2022.

    Peninsula Land shares closed at 17.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.61% returns over the last 6 months and 64.06% over the last 12 months.

    Peninsula Land
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.24248.8095.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.24248.8095.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--13.18--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks71.53200.4910.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.124.624.45
    Depreciation0.550.700.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.8712.4751.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.1717.3427.79
    Other Income6.147.518.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3124.8536.26
    Interest7.2012.949.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1111.9127.03
    Exceptional Items26.53---83.48
    P/L Before Tax56.6411.91-56.45
    Tax0.91-0.46-3.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.7312.37-53.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.7312.37-53.13
    Minority Interest0.210.180.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.33-1.85-0.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates52.6110.70-53.68
    Equity Share Capital58.8055.9055.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.880.38-1.92
    Diluted EPS1.880.38-1.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.880.38-1.92
    Diluted EPS1.880.38-1.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:22 pm