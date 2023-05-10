Pasupati Acrylo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore, down 34.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore in March 2023 down 34.65% from Rs. 272.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 up 123.35% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2023 up 91.95% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2022.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 30.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.