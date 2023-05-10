English
    Pasupati Acrylo Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore, down 34.65% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pasupati Acrylon are:

    Net Sales at Rs 178.19 crore in March 2023 down 34.65% from Rs. 272.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 up 123.35% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in March 2023 up 91.95% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2022.

    Pasupati Acrylo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2022.

    Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 30.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and -19.31% over the last 12 months.

    Pasupati Acrylon
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations178.19192.77272.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations178.19192.77272.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials127.07146.79212.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.79-5.6215.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.246.525.57
    Depreciation1.531.541.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.4230.3933.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1413.153.74
    Other Income3.551.873.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6915.026.86
    Interest0.940.781.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.7514.245.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.7514.245.79
    Tax3.613.721.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1410.524.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1410.524.54
    Equity Share Capital89.1489.1489.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.180.51
    Diluted EPS1.141.180.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.180.51
    Diluted EPS1.141.180.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am