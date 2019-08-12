Pasupati Acrylo Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 191.60 crore, down 4.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.60 crore in June 2019 down 4.79% from Rs. 201.24 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2019 up 41.61% from Rs. 10.19 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.31 crore in June 2019 up 35.57% from Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2018.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2018.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 14.38 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -8.12% returns over the last 6 months and -43.27% over the last 12 months.