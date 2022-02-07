Pasupati Acrylo Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 204.27 crore, up 33.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.27 crore in December 2021 up 33.37% from Rs. 153.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2021 down 34.43% from Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.41 crore in December 2021 down 36.39% from Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2020.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2020.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 47.50 on February 07, 2022 (NSE)