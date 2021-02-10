MARKET NEWS

Pasupati Acrylo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 153.16 crore, up 6.87% Y-o-Y

February 10, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pasupati Acrylon are:

Net Sales at Rs 153.16 crore in December 2020 up 6.87% from Rs. 143.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2020 up 574.9% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2020 up 290.44% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2019.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 12.45 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)

Pasupati Acrylon
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations153.16102.35143.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations153.16102.35143.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials93.6576.29112.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.227.11-3.13
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.445.095.59
Depreciation1.561.561.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.0616.7221.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.23-4.424.44
Other Income2.583.820.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.81-0.605.34
Interest0.901.101.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.91-1.704.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.91-1.704.05
Tax8.240.091.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.67-1.792.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.67-1.792.47
Equity Share Capital89.1489.1489.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.87-0.200.28
Diluted EPS1.87-0.200.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.87-0.200.28
Diluted EPS1.87-0.200.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.