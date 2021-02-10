Pasupati Acrylo Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 153.16 crore, up 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.16 crore in December 2020 up 6.87% from Rs. 143.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in December 2020 up 574.9% from Rs. 2.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.37 crore in December 2020 up 290.44% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2019.

Pasupati Acrylo EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

Pasupati Acrylo shares closed at 12.45 on February 09, 2021 (BSE)