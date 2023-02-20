Panache Digilif Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 55.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in December 2022 down 55.06% from Rs. 10.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 66.08% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.97% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Panache Digilif EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2021.

Panache Digilif shares closed at 83.60 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.32% returns over the last 6 months and 38.18% over the last 12 months.