    Oriental Trimex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.26% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 98.26% from Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 73.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 174.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

    Oriental Trimex shares closed at 6.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -47.07% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Trimex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.133.247.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.133.247.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.080.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.462.978.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.82-1.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.110.31
    Depreciation0.370.730.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.120.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.20-1.59-0.22
    Other Income0.000.000.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.20-1.590.75
    Interest0.070.061.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.26-1.65-0.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.26-1.65-0.78
    Tax-0.93--0.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-1.65-1.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-1.65-1.27
    Equity Share Capital29.4029.4028.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.53-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.53-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.53-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.73-0.53-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

