Oriental Trimex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 98.26% from Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 73.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 174.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 6.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -47.07% over the last 12 months.