Oriental Trimex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 98.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 98.26% from Rs. 7.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2023 up 73.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2023 down 174.11% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.
Oriental Trimex shares closed at 6.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.47% returns over the last 6 months and -47.07% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Trimex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.13
|3.24
|7.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.13
|3.24
|7.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.08
|0.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|2.97
|8.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|0.82
|-1.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.11
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.73
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.12
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.59
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-1.59
|0.75
|Interest
|0.07
|0.06
|1.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-1.65
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.26
|-1.65
|-0.78
|Tax
|-0.93
|--
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-1.65
|-1.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|-1.65
|-1.27
|Equity Share Capital
|29.40
|29.40
|28.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.53
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.53
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.53
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.53
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited