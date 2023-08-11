OM Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.80 crore, up 84.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.80 crore in June 2023 up 84.05% from Rs. 144.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2023 up 149.41% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.57 crore in June 2023 up 50.94% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2022.

OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

OM Infra shares closed at 56.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 59.37% over the last 12 months.