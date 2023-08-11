English
    OM Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.80 crore, up 84.05% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for OM Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 266.80 crore in June 2023 up 84.05% from Rs. 144.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2023 up 149.41% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.57 crore in June 2023 up 50.94% from Rs. 14.29 crore in June 2022.

    OM Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

    OM Infra shares closed at 56.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.71% returns over the last 6 months and 59.37% over the last 12 months.

    OM Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations266.80346.66144.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations266.80346.66144.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.44113.6537.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.34--1.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.8744.8341.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.337.837.44
    Depreciation1.692.511.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.60159.4144.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5418.4410.92
    Other Income1.3419.341.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8837.7812.49
    Interest5.698.756.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1929.025.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1929.025.75
    Tax--21.22--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.197.805.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.197.805.75
    Minority Interest0.00----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.11-0.16-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.297.645.73
    Equity Share Capital9.639.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.550.60
    Diluted EPS1.430.550.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.430.550.60
    Diluted EPS1.430.550.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 11, 2023

