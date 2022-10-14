Nxtdigital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.22 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.22 crore in September 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 270.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.96 crore in September 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 29.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.25 crore in September 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 51.64 crore in September 2021.

Nxtdigital shares closed at 422.15 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.