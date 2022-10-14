Nxtdigital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.22 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y
October 14, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:
Net Sales at Rs 245.22 crore in September 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 270.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 47.96 crore in September 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 29.89 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.25 crore in September 2022 up 6.99% from Rs. 51.64 crore in September 2021.
Nxtdigital shares closed at 422.15 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.
|Nxtdigital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|245.22
|236.80
|270.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|245.22
|236.80
|270.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.85
|14.35
|15.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.50
|-5.06
|-5.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.59
|21.79
|19.52
|Depreciation
|67.53
|58.60
|54.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|181.70
|193.88
|195.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.95
|-46.76
|-8.74
|Other Income
|24.68
|42.25
|6.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.28
|-4.51
|-2.57
|Interest
|34.68
|37.03
|35.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.95
|-41.54
|-38.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.95
|-41.54
|-38.26
|Tax
|0.83
|-2.78
|-10.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-47.78
|-38.77
|-28.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|1.42
|-0.50
|0.62
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.36
|-39.26
|-27.41
|Minority Interest
|-1.60
|0.39
|-2.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-47.96
|-38.87
|-29.89
|Equity Share Capital
|33.67
|33.67
|24.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.24
|-11.55
|-12.59
|Diluted EPS
|-14.24
|-11.55
|-12.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.77
|-11.55
|-12.59
|Diluted EPS
|-14.24
|-11.55
|-12.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited