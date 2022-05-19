English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nxtdigital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 312.79 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nxtdigital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.79 crore in March 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 265.26 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.06 crore in March 2022 up 643.75% from Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.41 crore in March 2022 up 48.67% from Rs. 67.54 crore in March 2021.

    Nxtdigital EPS has increased to Rs. 27.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2021.

    Close

    Nxtdigital shares closed at 375.80 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and -20.19% over the last 12 months.

    Nxtdigital
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.79249.55265.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.79249.55265.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----139.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.2710.18--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.80-2.62-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9919.1319.16
    Depreciation58.7755.9246.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses191.09184.5952.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.87-17.668.44
    Other Income31.7714.6612.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.64-3.0021.15
    Interest29.2935.8333.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.35-38.83-12.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.35-38.83-12.15
    Tax-71.95-13.40-25.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities84.30-25.4213.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.16-1.150.26
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period84.46-26.5713.92
    Minority Interest-5.40-3.67-3.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates79.06-30.2410.63
    Equity Share Capital33.6733.6724.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.50-11.833.70
    Diluted EPS27.50-11.833.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.50-11.833.70
    Diluted EPS27.50-11.833.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Nxtdigital #Results
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.