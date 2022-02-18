Northgate Com Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore, up 257.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.31 crore in December 2021 up 257.62% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 86.88% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

Northgate Com EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2020.

Northgate Com shares closed at 2.30 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)