Noida Toll Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Noida Toll Bridge Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 down 2.32% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.
Noida Toll shares closed at 6.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.08% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.52
|6.32
|6.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.52
|6.32
|6.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.28
|0.29
|Depreciation
|10.38
|10.55
|10.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.95
|4.85
|4.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.09
|-9.36
|-8.40
|Other Income
|0.66
|1.58
|0.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.42
|-7.78
|-8.21
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.43
|-7.79
|-8.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.43
|-7.79
|-8.21
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.43
|-7.79
|-8.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.43
|-7.79
|-8.21
|Minority Interest
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.46
|-7.83
|-8.27
|Equity Share Capital
|186.20
|186.20
|186.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.42
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.42
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.45
|-0.42
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.45
|-0.42
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited