Noida Toll Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 4.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in December 2022 down 4.73% from Rs. 6.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.46 crore in December 2022 down 2.32% from Rs. 8.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 down 15.15% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2021.

Noida Toll shares closed at 6.95 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.08% returns over the last 6 months and -13.12% over the last 12 months.